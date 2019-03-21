Clatskanie
July 8, 1923 — March 17, 2019
Gladys Helen Bergman, 95, of Clatskanie, died on March 17, 2019, in Longview, Washington.
She was born to Issac and Hilda Ravvi Benjamson in Lake Norden, South Dakota, on July 8, 1923. She grew up in Lake Norden, attended the local schools and graduated with honors in 1942. She was an active student, participating in school activities, including band and glee club. She also attended Sunday school programs with her sisters.
She graduated into the chaos of World War II. She moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota, and secured a job making compass equipment for military aircraft. During the war her mother decided to move to Berkeley, California. Most of the family followed to Berkeley, including Gladys.
When the war was over, she met Adolph Bergman as he was being discharged from the Navy at the Treasure Island Naval Base in San Francisco. They fell in love and were married on Aug. 22, 1947.
They moved to the Bergman family home in Clatskanie, and started to rebuild the home that had been vacant while Adolph was away at the war. Gladys lived there until her death. She was very proud of her home and yard, with all her favorite flowers and shrubs.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph, her son, Marc, and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her son, Randy, daughter-in-law, Judy, and three grandchildren, Erin, Linnea and Even Bergman. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and cousins. She was a member of the Clatskanie Apostolic Lutheran Church for 72 years.
Her funeral service will be held at the Clatskanie Apostolic Lutheran Church at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26. Concluding rites and interment will follow at Murray Hill Cemetery, and a reception will follow the services in the church parlors.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Services of Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
