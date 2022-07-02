Gladys Jean Nygaard Dyer was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Nehalem, to her Norwegian immigrant father, Ingvald Nygaard, and mother, Agnes (Thorsen) Nygaard, a first-generation Norwegian American.
She passed away peacefully on June 22 in Seaside with her sons by her side. She was greeted in heaven by her husband, Keith Dyer; her oldest son, Jon; her parents; her brother, Melvin; and countless friends.
She graduated from Warrenton High School in 1951, and was a co-valedictorian. She married Keith on Aug. 25, 1951, in Stevenson, Washington. They lived and raised their four boys in Warrenton.
Gladys was a pillar of the community. She worked 37 years for the Warrenton School District as a librarian, and then as a secretary at the grade school. Those who encountered her warm smile, kind words and understanding eyes quickly became better versions of themselves.
She was very involved with the Sons of Norway Lodge, the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival, Methodist Youth Fellowship, Jaycettes, Warrenton High School’s Booster Club and the Clatsop Cruise Hosts, and was grand marshal of the Warrenton Fourth of July parade.
Gladys was a Sunday school teacher and played the piano at the Methodist church for many years. She loved watching her kids and grandkids playing sports, bowling, gardening and playing cards (especially when she won).
Gladys is survived by her sons, Don (Diane), Ron (Linda) and Tom (Ginny); and her sister, Louise Nygaard Tucker (Ernie). Gladys is also survived by her grandchildren, Paul, Bryan, Andrew, Mark, Stephen, Ronda, David, Rachel and Ruby; 15 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the WHS Keith and Gladys Dyer Memorial Scholarship, Warrenton High School Scholarships Inc., P.O. Box 316, Hammond, OR., 97121.
There will be a public viewing on from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 8 at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
There is a graveside service at 11 a.m. on June 9 at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, and then a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at Warrenton High School.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
