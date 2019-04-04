Astoria
March 10, 1952 — March 27, 2019
Glen King Beelar Jr. passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019.
Glen was born in Astoria on March 10, 1952, to Adella B. Braley Beelar and Glen King Beelar. He spent his whole life growing up on Peter Johnson Road in Youngs River. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1970, and his early working years were spent farming and raising cattle with his father.
In 1974, Glen married Beverly Elliott, and they raised two children together, Sherri Beelar-Ness and Glen King Beelar III. Glen loved sharing time with his kids and his grandchildren, Matthew Ness Jr. and Brenna Ness. He loved spending time camping and taking his grandkids for boat rides.
Glen joined the longshoremen in 1988, and was a proud member of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union . He also worked for the Clatsop County Road Department for 18 years, retiring in 2009. He was a member of the Oregon American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees , and he believed strongly in the union movement and mission.
Glen was an avid fisherman and hunter. Many people know his driveway by the collection of buoys he has on display at the entrance to his property. Glen loved beach combing, clam digging and coming home with new treasures from the area he loved and called home. He loved all things outdoors, and was always ready to cut some more firewood.
Glen was the youngest of eight children, and is survived by five loving sisters and a brother. He is preceded in death by a sister, Ethel Rae Johnson, and both of his parents. Glen also leaves behind a large extended family, including many nieces and nephews and his beloved black Lab, Amber.
Glen was a good friend to many, and was often seen stopped on the side of the road chatting somebody up.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on April 13 at the Olney Grange. His family welcomes all who knew and loved him to join them for a celebration of life and potluck. Please bring your favorite dish to share.
