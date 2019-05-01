Svensen
Oct. 6, 1932 — April 24, 2019
Glenn Dale Stuhr, son of Walter and Lenore (Krah) Stuhr, was born Oct. 6, 1932 in Utica, Nebraska, and passed away April 24, 2019 in Knappa, Oregon, at 86 years old, after battling multiple myeloma.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents. Glenn’s survivors include his wife, Elizabeth (Betty), of Svensen, Oregon; son, Frank, and his wife, Jessica, and grandsons, Cody, Kayden and Mykel, all of Knappa, Oregon; brother, David, of Lowell, Massachusetts; sisters, Nancy Schafer, of West Bend, Iowa, and her husband, Francis, and Linda Springer, of Utica, Nebraska, and her husband, Jerry.
Glenn graduated from Benedict High School in 1952. He worked as a mechanic from a very young age. After high school, Glenn headed out west and ended up working in Idaho Falls for a while, before finally moving further west to Portland, Oregon, where he worked for the local Volkswagen dealership as one of the first VW mechanics. He later then moved to Astoria, Oregon, to work as a mechanic at a new VW dealership that opened up.
Glenn met Betty in Portland in 1963, and they were married Sept. 10, 1964, in Reno, Nevada. Over the years in Astoria, he worked in various shops in town, and would travel to Alaska in the summer to mechanic on the fishing boats until Glenn and Betty adopted Frank in 1975.
Glenn retired from North Coast Auto in Astoria in 1995. After retiring, he worked part time at various jobs, including helping with the new fairgrounds. He drove truck for Walluski Western for a number of years. He also drove The Bus, and worked at Hampton as a security guard.
Glenn had a vast knowledge of VWs, as they were his car of choice. Many people would bring or call about VW issues, and he always knew how to fix it. Glenn loved airplanes, and received his pilot’s license in the 1960s, though he eventually sold his plane. He always wanted to construct a kit plane of some sort and begin flying again.
Glenn was cremated, and a private service will be held in Nebraska in the future.
A potluck-style celebration of life will held at his home in Svensen on Sunday, May 5, at 1 p.m.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to the Clatsop County Animal Shelter in his name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.