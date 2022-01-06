Glenn Raymond Marks, of Astoria, passed away Dec. 21, 2021, at age 91.
A lifetime resident of Oregon, Glenn was born to Raymond Ord and Florence Adelaide Marks on Feb. 17, 1930, near Island City.
In 1945 the family moved to the Eugene area, where he attended high school in Eugene, and later graduated from Eugene Bible College.
When he was 21 years old, he married Rita Alberts, of Springfield, and they moved through life together for the next 70 years.
Glenn was a pastor at churches in Oregon, including Dufur Assembly of God, Knappa Assembly of God (twice) and Astoria First Assembly of God. Much of that time he worked in construction for his livelihood.
He is survived by his wife, Rita; sons, Ron, and his wife, Pam, of Knappa, and Duane, and his wife, Robin, of Gresham; daughter, Sandi Jackson, and her husband, Carl, of Knappa; daughter-in-law, Jeannine Marks, of Salem; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; three brothers; and numerous nephews and nieces.
Preceding Glenn into eternity were his parents, four siblings, his youngest son, Robert (Bob), and a great-grandaughter, Esther Rose Eversmeyer.
There is a memorial service planned for Saturday at 2 p.m. at Knappa Assembly of God Church, 41767 Old Highway 30 in Astoria.
