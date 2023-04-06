Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Glenna Lucille Leino passed away peacefully in her home, in the presence of her loved ones, on March 30.
Glenna was born to Glenn and Beatrice Beelar, of Astoria, on Dec. 13, 1928. Glenn and Beatrice celebrated 77 years of marriage.
Glenna was the eldest of eight children. She attended Battle Creek School, which was in the Youngs River area, where she completed her schooling.
She married George William Leino on Sept. 27, 1947. They had six children together: George, Linda, Norma, Janie, Mary and Connie.
She taught her children all the essential life skills. She loved to bake all her favorite desserts like cardamom bread, every pie under the sun and cookies.
She was a homemaker and an accomplished seamstress. Her other interests included needlepoint and gardening. She was an excellent caregiver, and made the world a better place with her loving hands.
She is survived by her children, George Leino and Amie Paasewe, Jane and Ron Paapke, Mary and Lloyd Seybert and Connie and Shannon Cosner. Her grandchildren are Ronnie Eller, Jennifer Caban, William Leino, Julie Russell, Katherine Leino, Nicholas Leino, Travis Seybert, Tyler Seybert, Cherish Seybert, Zachary Cosner, Taylor Cosner and Katelynn Cosner; and her great-grandchildren are Noah, Winnry, Ava, Levi, Mason, Finn and Bodi.
The family sends their sincere thanks to the beautiful hospice team for all their help and loving support.
Visitation for family and friends will be held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary on Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A graveside service will be at Ocean View Cemetery from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, followed by a celebration of life and potluck from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Olney Grange.
