Tillamook
July 11, 1931 — June 26, 2021
A family graveside memorial service for Gloria Ruth Davis was held June 29 at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria. Gloria passed away at age 89 on June 26, 2021, in Tillamook.
Gloria was born July 11, 1931, to Graydon and Ruth (Parker) Pace in Beaverton. Gloria married Joseph Leroy Davis on Dec. 18, 1948. They had six children, three girls and then three boys, Kathryn Elaine, Ruth Ann, Joellen Kay, John Mark, Daniel Joseph and David Graydon.
Gloria was preceded in death by her daughter, Ruth Ann, on July 4, 1971, and her husband, Joseph, on Feb. 26, 2009.
Gloria is survived by daughters, Kathryn Elaine Bauer and Joellen Kay Aune; and sons, John Mark Davis, Daniel Joseph Davis and David Graydon Davis. Gloria has 18 grandchildren and numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.
Gloria was an accomplished pianist. She was primarily a homemaker, but after most of her children were grown, she had a number of jobs, including working at a Christian school as treasurer, kindergarten teacher and teacher’s aide. She worked as a rest home aide, also.
She loved the Lord Jesus and her family to the very end, with all of her soul!
