Mesa, Arizona
May 8, 1949 — March 12, 2021
It is with great sadness that Gordon “Gordy” A. Olson was taken from us too soon. He passed peacefully March 12, 2021, at Brookdale East memory care in Mesa, Arizona, at 71.
Gordy lived his life to the fullest until his decline in 2012 from dementia. His loving wife of 25 years, Candy, was his caregiver up until this year.
Gordy always said he could not have grown up in a better place than Astoria and the Astor Court area, with “Bob’s Store” and the Tapiola Pool, where he spent every summer swimming and diving.
Gordy graduated from Neah-Kah-Nie High School in 1969. He was an all-around athlete and star football player. Gordy was always playing pranks in school, like pulling the fire alarm and playing jokes on people!
He began working on boats at the age of 15, and was a commercial fisherman, gillnetter and one of the best blockman on crab boats. He fished all over Alaska, Astoria, Warrenton and Washington state.
In his later years, he became a corrections officer at Youngs Bay Juvenile Detention in Warrenton, where the young inmates respected him greatly.
Candy and Gordy also ran The Oregonian newspaper delivery for 12 years in Astoria.
The true passion in Gordy’s life was powerlifting. He was fondly nicknamed “the champ” by all his friends. His best times were in the gym. He worked at Seaside Fitness and Columbia Fitness for many years.
He taught classes, worked as a personal trainer and did security for the Miss Oregon Scholarship Program. He trained many world champion powerlifters, and was known all over the world. He also volunteered at high schools and helped out with Special Olympics.
Gordy and Candy were blessed to travel all over the world due to his powerlifting. Gordy was a nine time world powerlifting champion, and held many world records. He once squatted 705 pounds. At 165 pounds! Quite a feat for a man of his stature! He was in the powerlifting Hall of Fame in Oregon, and also won the Presidential Physical Fitness Award.
Gordy’s motto was a quote by Chuck Yeager: “You do what you can for as long as you can, and when you finally can’t, you do the next best thing. You back up but you don’t give up.” That was Gordy.
Gordy is survived by his wife, Candy, of Mesa; his children, Broc Olson, of Spokane, Washington, Travis Olson, of Texas, and Steven Early, of Arizona; his mother, Verna Hellberg, of Astoria; stepmother, Roberta Olson, of Bay City; sisters, Dianne Kile, of Bay City, Julie Wentworth, of Washington, Renee Hellberg, of Idaho, and Sheree Parker, of Astoria; and brothers, David Olson, of Bay City, and Denis Olson, of Bay City. There are also many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his fathers, Byron Olson and Edward Hellberg; and brother, Butch Olson.
There will be a memorial service in Astoria in August at Maritime Memorial Park. Gordy’s ashes will be buried at sea. This will be announced at a later date.