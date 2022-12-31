Gordon Dean Haglund, aka “Hook,” was born on June 20, 1939, in Astoria to Edith and Harold Haglund, and was called home to heaven Dec. 25 in Astoria with his beloved wife, Janice, by his side.
Gordon graduated from Seaside High School in 1959. He was known for his creativity, innovations, his gift of gab, drinking coffee with his buddies, his knife-sharpening skills, his famous pickled salmon and so much more.
He enjoyed singing and grooving to Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley any time he got the chance. Gordon was one of a kind.
He worked in the local canneries, where he picked up his nickname “Hook.” Gordon was a third-generation commercial gillnet fisherman on the Columbia River and Youngs Bay.
Gordon was also a U.S. Army veteran.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 50-plus years, Janice Haglund; daughters, Connie (Joe) Watson, Wendy (Mark) Bill, Gordene Haglund and Norma (Lucas) Spencer; stepsons, Richard Emmitt and David Emmitt; beloved grandchildren, Jessica Watson, Seth Morgan, Mikko Jaakola, Layney Spencer, Kyle Bill and Raija Jaakola; and great-grandson, Presley Morgan.
Gordon loved his family and friends, and will be truly missed by all.
Gordon’s viewing will be at Caldwell’s Luce-Mortuary from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. at Ocean View Cemetery. All close family and friends are welcome.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
