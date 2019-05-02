Warrenton
Sept. 18, 1932 — April 23, 2019
Gordon Howe was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Magnus Bernard Howe and Margaret Mary Genevieve Nusbaum Howe. His parents divorced when he was very young, and his father and Sophie (Tillie) Elliott Howe raised him, his siblings and her sister’s four children. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1950.
One of his very early jobs was working at Home Bakery. He spent his entire life working on the Columbia River, starting as a deckhand at Arrow Tug & Barge, prior to being inducted into the Army on Jan. 7, 1953.
He was honorably discharged on Dec. 21, 1954, and was in the Army Reserve for eight years. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal.
After his service, he returned to decking on the tugs, and eventually became a captain on the tugs. For the next 20 years he would work on the tugs and study in the evenings to constantly upgrade his level of Coast Guard license to eventually obtain a 1,600 ton master’s license with unlimited tonnage pilotage, qualifying him to pilot oceangoing vessels. He would spend the next 20 years piloting ships on the Columbia River. He retired in January 1995.
He prided himself on being a tough International Organization of Masters, Mates & Pilots (MM&P) union contract negotiator one day, and getting along famously with the towboat company president, Peter Brix, the next day. He served as vice president and president of the Columbia River Pilots. He also served as a commissioner on the Oregon State Board of Maritime Pilots, appointed by Gov. Vic Atiyeh.
Gordon married Viella Margarette (Marge) DeBeni on Sept. 21, 1955. They had five children. The family enjoyed camping, hunting and motorcycle riding together. He was a founding member and president of the original Sons of Beaches four-wheel drive club. They divorced on April 20, 1976.
Gordon married Darlene Marie (Ness) McFerran on Jan. 16, 1978. This marriage added four more children to the family. Darlene was the love of his life until her passing Sept. 10, 2010.
Gordon’s large family was his pride and joy, especially as it continued to grow with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He absolutely loved family gatherings, as did his grandson, Brandon.
Gordon is survived by children Randall (Jeri) Howe, Alice Howe (Ron) Chaloux, Gordon (Debby) Howe, Debbie McFerran (Steve) Woodard, Julie McFerran, Mike McFerran and Mark McFerran.
His grandchildren are Kristen Howe, Randall (Kayla) Howe, Christy Chaloux (Tony) Coulombe, Amanda Chaloux (Jason) Milks, Amy Chaloux, Naunie Howe O’Brien, Katie Howe (Mike) Casey, Scott Howe, Derek Woodard, Dustin (Irene) Woodard, Jennifer McFerran Everson, Jesse (Victoria) McFerran, Willie Robertson and Mark (Lindsey) McFerran.
His great-grandchildren are Madison Howe, Natalie McCargish, Olivia McCargish, Patricia Howe, Gabe Albright, Ezra Albright, Hayden Bottleson Albright, Elias Simmons Albright, Rosie Coulombe, Tyler O’Brien, Kaitlyn O’Brien, Delilah Casey, Mia Casey, Isaiah McFerran and Zenna McFerran.
He is also survived by his sister, Josephine E. (Betty Jo) Heiner; many nieces, nephews and cousins; a brother-in-law, Darryl Ness; and his lifelong friend, Bill Davis. He had/has a long-lost younger brother, Joseph Nusbaum Kreier.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Bernard D. Howe, Charles L. Howe and Mildred P. Howe; his children, Roy Howe and Ronald F. Howe; his grandchildren, Brandon L. Howe, Chelsea Howe and Marc Weiber; and his great-great-grandchild, Audri Viella-Rose Hendrickson.
A celebration of life is planned for May 11 at 2 p.m. on the 39th Street Pier behind Rogue Ales Public House, near where there used to be a sandy beach that Gordon often fondly referred to as his old stomping grounds, where he learned to swim.
Hughes Ransom Mortuary (hughes-ransom.com) is in charge of his cremation, and has an online guest book.
Memorial contributions may be made to the National Rifle Association, Oregon State University sports, or Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
The family of Gordon Howe would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Caring for the Coast In-Home Care, Providence Home Health Nurses, Medix Ambulance Service, the Warrenton Fire Department and Eric Anderson of Hughes-Ransom Mortuary.
