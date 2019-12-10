Astoria
June 22, 1929 — Nov. 27, 2019
The loss of a man loved by so many. Gordon “Gordy” Wolfgram Jr., who celebrated his 90th birthday in June with many friends and family, passed away from cardiovascular complications on Nov. 27, 2019, while at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland.
He was born June 22, 1929, in Seattle, to Gordon and Margaret (Shea) Wolfgram. He grew up in Astoria from the age of 10, and graduated from Astoria High School in 1947. He was on the AHS basketball team, captain of the football team and student body president his senior year.
One of his favorite stories was about the years he worked “shagging” milk for Johnson Dairy, prior to obtaining a driver’s license. He then worked for Art’s Associated gas station and the cannery at Bumble Bee Seafoods during high school. He attended the University of Portland before joining Englund Marine & Industrial Supply in 1948.
He joined the Oregon National Guard, where he served for 20 years before retirement in June 1989.
When Englund Marine opened its Ilwaco, Washington, store, Gordy became the manager there for the next 18 years, commuting back and forth from Ilwaco to Astoria on the ferry. He truly enjoyed the camaraderie he had with the commercial fisherman, making many lifelong friends. He eventually returned to the Astoria store, where he worked until his retirement in 1991, after 40-plus years.
In October 1951, Gordy married his high school sweetheart, Lois Simonsen. She passed away in 1996 at the age of 64. During their 45 years together, they enjoyed trips to the beach, Palm Springs, California, and Sunriver with friends, and to Portland, where their daughter, Lisa, resided with her two boys, Jay and Andrew Ross.
Being a grandfather was very special to him, and he enjoyed many years watching Jay compete in golf tournaments, from Oregon Golf Association junior golf, starting at the age of 8, through his recent years at the Oregon Coast Invitational. He also enjoyed attending Andrew’s piano events whenever he was able, and was happy to be a part of their lives whenever he could.
Gordy loved golf and was a member of Astoria Golf & Country Club for over 45 years, serving on the board of directors, as well as being on the marshall committee for the Oregon Coast Invitational. He enjoyed the junior/seniors and the opportunity to play other courses in Oregon. He was still able to play nine holes until about a year ago, when it became too difficult physically.
In 1999, he married Carol Struloff, who survives in Warrenton. They enjoyed road trips, and going to the Oregon State Beavers games the last several years before illnesses slowed them both down. They continued to reside at their home in Fernhill, where Gordy could often be seen on the riding mower, always making sure the grass was cut!
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ross; two grandsons, Jay and Andrew Ross of Beaverton; and three stepchildren, Vince (Jackie) Truax, Patty (Terry) Camarillo and Victor Truax.
A memorial service will be held on Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Astoria, followed by a military honors ceremony and reception at Astoria Golf & Country Club.
Our family would like to thank everyone at Astoria’s kidney dialysis center, Dr. Tom Kennefick, Dr. John Wiest and the numerous doctors and nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center who touched Gordy’s life and made these last couple of months compassionate, and easier for all. He and his “stories” will be missed by many.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Astoria High School athletic fund at 503-325-3911 or by email at hrub@astoria.k12.or.us.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.