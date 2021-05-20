Seaside
June 11, 1928 — May 6, 2021
Gouverneur Charles “Chuck” Backus, ship fitter senior chief petty officer, U.S. Navy, retired, of Seaside, passed away on May 6, 2021, age 92 years, 10 months, 26 days, at his home. He resided in Seaside for the past 56 years.
He was born on June 11, 1928, in Sheridan, Wyoming, the son of the late Guy William Backus and Laura Lorraine Skinner. He grew up on ranches in Wyoming in Buffalo, Lander and Big Horn before moving to the Medford area in 1943, where he worked at Harry & David after school and during summers building shipping boxes.
Chuck enlisted in the Navy on Sept. 2, 1945. His final reenlistment was in American Samoa before retiring on June 10, 1965.
He met his wife of 67 years, Shirley Aline Riley Backus, when he was stationed at Tongue Point naval station in Astoria. They married on Dec. 25, 1948, in Medford; she preceded him in death on June 1, 2016.
Chuck was enormously proud of his naval service. He was assigned to ships based out of San Diego, Long Beach, and Oakland, California: the USS Leedstown (APA-56), USS Steamer Bay (CVA-87), USS Matanikau (CVE-101), USS LCS-92, USS LCM-118, USS LST 855, USS Marshall (DD-676), USS Diphda (AKA-59), USS Gen. William A. Mann (AP-112) and two tours on USS Point Defiance (LSD-31).
Shore duty stations were at the Columbia River Group, Pacific Reserve Fleet (Tongue Point) Astoria, the ship repair facility in Yokosuka, Japan, and the naval schools command in Treasure Island, California.
His military decorations include the World War II Victory Medal, Korean Service Medal (two stars), China Service Medal, United Nations Medal, National Defense Service Medal and six Good Conduct Medals.
When assigned to the USS Point Defiance, the ship became one of the first rocket-launching surface ships to support the 1958 International Geophysical Year solar eclipse expedition to the South Pacific.
During that deployment the noted American writer, actor, radio commentator and broadcaster and traveler, Lowell Thomas, was aboard Point Defiance, and was a frequent guest in the chief petty officers’ mess, which Chuck was in charge of.
The ship also participated in nuclear tests in the Pacific during 1962. In early 1963, Point Defiance transported the bathyscaphe Trieste from San Diego through the Panama Canal to Boston, and then participated in deep search operations into the cause of the loss of the nuclear submarine Thresher (SSN-593), which sank during deep-diving tests east of Boston.
After completing his naval career, the family settled in Seaside. He worked for Gearhart and then the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department at Saddle Mountain, Ecola Park and Fort Stevens state parks before starting the K-9 Motel pet boarding business on U.S. Highway 101.
He was a member of the Seaside Moose and Seaside American Legion Post 99. He liked listening to the early country music artists, avidly read western novels and had a passion for hunting and fishing.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gilbert C. Backus (major, U.S. Air Force, retired) of Rancho Cordova, California; son, Guy Edward Backus, on Feb. 3, 2020; and great-grandson, Erik M. Martin, on Sept. 22, 2003.
He is survived by a son, Charles S. Backus, of Seaside; and a daughter, Tara B. Ruth, and her husband, Dennis, of Corvallis. Surviving grandchildren are Rebecca L. Hagan, of Weiser, Idaho, Charles E. Backus, of Weiser, Melissa A. Barnes, and her husband, William, of Lincoln City, Jessica M. Martin, and her husband, Jeffery, of Phoenix, Arizona, and Karen Dow, and her husband, Justin, of Portland; seven great-grandchildren, Kameron M. Pierce, Chelsie M. Backus, Jasmine E. Hust, Alexandria L. Martin, Liam O. Barnes, Reagan K. Dow and Kevin C. Dow; and great-great-grandchildren, Harper Dahlke, Carson Dahlke and Kinsley Mae Bailey.
Also surviving is a brother-in-law, John C. Riley, of Oregon City; half-sister, Thelma Anne Freske, and her husband, David, of Creswell; half-brothers, John “Bud” Backus, and his wife, Marlene, of Yoncalla, and Frank J. Backus, of White Salmon, Washington, and his partner, Judy Gross, and Richard L. Backus, of Sutherlin; and nieces and nephews.
He will be cremated with burial at the convenience of the family. Hughes-Ransom Mortuary & Crematory in Astoria is in charge of the arrangements.
