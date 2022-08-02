Astoria
Jan. 31, 1935 — July 19, 2022
Gracie Darling Salikie’s life began in Corvallis on Jan. 31, 1935. She was born to John and Bertha Zandofsky, and was raised and educated in Alsea.
After graduating from high school, she once again made Corvallis her home. In 1972, she and her family relocated to Seaside, where she remained for over 50 years, until she moved to Astoria.
”The world is full of people who are grabbing and self-seeking. So, the rare individual who unselfishly tries to serve others has an enormous advantage.” — Dale Carnegie. This quote reflects the very special and impactful life that Gracie lived.
It was evident throughout her life that she loved people. She enjoyed working with, serving, as well as extending help to others, wherever and whenever needed. Her genuine love of people positioned her in places like the Astoria Golf & Country Club, where she worked from 1972 until her retirement in 2005.
After retirement, she volunteered for over eight years with Clatsop Cruise Hosts in Astoria, welcoming the cruise ship passengers to the city and providing help as needed. This was a position she truly loved, and took great pride in.
Some noteworthy things about Gracie: She was very creative. She loved to paint and make quilts. She gifted many with her quilts at wedding showers, as well as baby showers. Gracie was also an active and faithful member at Warrenton Methodist Church.
Many can say they’ve had wonderful mothers. Gracie was among the best. She was a very hardworking and loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She had a strong work ethic, which she instilled in her children. She also had a great network of lifelong friends.
Many would characterize Gracie as being a very sweet, nice and caring individual who took time with, and was very patient with people.
Gracie Darling Salikie departed this life on July 19. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Clayton Salikie, at the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
She was dearly loved by her family and friends. She will be truly missed.
She leaves to cherish her memory her four sons, Ron Olsen, Rod Olsen, and his wife, Anita, Steve Olsen, and his wife, Rene, and Keith Olsen; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Milo and Kay Zandofsky, Jeri and John Bonnette and Joy Wulff; along with a host of other family members, relatives and friends.
”I shall pass this way but once; any good, therefore, that I can do, or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again.” — Etienne de Grellet.
In honor of Gracie Darling Salikie’s memory, in lieu of flowers, we request donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.