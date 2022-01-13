Fairview
May 18, 1948 — Dec. 28, 2021
Grant Evans Murrell was born May 18, 1948, in Portland, and died Dec. 28, 2021, in Portland.
Grant attended Vernon, Wilkes and Glenfair elementary schools before moving on to Reynolds High School, where he is in the Reynolds Football Hall of Fame.
Grant joined the U.S. Army after high school as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division, and honorably served in Korea.
Grant eventually attended and graduated from Portland State University.
Grant started his work life with Riedel International and Cascade International before moving on to Pacific Northwest Bell, where he met the love of his life, Mary. They married in October 1984.
Grant enjoyed not just being a husband, but also being a Dad to Mary’s son, Kevin. Fatherhood gave Grant a great sense of pride, and his love is something Kevin will live with forever.
In 1988, Grant decided to pursue his law degree at Lewis & Clark’s Northwestern School of Law in Portland. Upon receiving his law degree in 1990, Grant joined on as a deputy district attorney in Multnomah County, where he served until his retirement in 2013.
Throughout their 37 years of marriage and life together, Grant and Mary enjoyed many adventures, travels across the U.S. and Europe, and always being active.
Grant was an excellent snow skier, advanced scuba diver, ran multiple marathons, participated and volunteered in multiple Hood to Coast Relays, river rafted for over 30 years and even walked the 500-mile Camino de Santiago across Spain, with Mary by his side.
But in his retirement, cycling became his primary passion, specializing in long rides of 85 to 100 miles, often accompanied by his lifelong friend, Tim Gilmore.
Grant had a servant’s heart. This was evident in all the volunteering he did in his retirement. He volunteered as fire fighter, emergency medical technician and fire inspector in Pacific County, Washington, near his and Mary’s beach home.
In recent years, he served on the Fairview Safety Committee, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Patrol for Corbett, the west Columbia River Gorge and Fairview and as a cycling EMT for the annual Seattle to Portland cycling event.
On Dec. 1, 2006, Grant’s life changed forever. He became a grandpa to twins! The light of his life were his grandkids, Nicholas and Presley. The role of grandpa was built for Grant, something Nick and Pres felt daily.
They traveled the U.S. together, so grandpa could show them all the national parks over the years, did the Polar Express train together each year during the holidays, spent countless weeks together at the beach and always spent their New Year’s Eves together.
His support and love was always felt by Nick and Pres … particularly at their sporting events, where he was their loudest cheerleader, by far.
A life well lived!
Grant is preceded in death by his father, Evan Lee Murrell, and mother, Idris Ailene Murrell.
Grant is survived by his wife of 37 years, Mary; son, Kevin Carty (Lindsey); grandkids, Nicholas and Presley Carty; brothers, Greg Murrell (Barbara) and Gary Murrell (Michael); and niece, Leigh Murrell.
A celebration of life and reception is Jan. 29 at 1 p.m. at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home, 520 West Powell Blvd. in Gresham.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to: the Oregon Humane Society (oregonhumane.org/donate); or Operation Nightwatch (operationnightwatch.org).