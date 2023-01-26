San Diego
June 15, 1964 — Nov. 21, 2022
Gregg Arthur Ritola, 58, of San Diego, passed away on Nov. 21, 2022.
Gregg was born on June 15, 1964, in Astoria. After graduating from high school in Astoria, he worked and had a share in the local plywood mill.
When the mill closed, he moved to San Diego, where he was a manager at Home Depot. He worked for the company for 20 years, and lived in Tampa Bay, Florida, and Henderson, Nevada, before retiring and coming back to the place he loved most, San Diego.
There he managed many other stores, and was more recently a part of opening and managing a brand new Sportsman’s Warehouse store, where he was still working in Santee, California. He was always hard-working, and wanted to share his success with others, bringing them along with him on new, good opportunities.
Gregg enjoyed music, traveling and being near the water, where he could dive and be on his yacht. He also loved cars, especially his Corvette, which was his favorite kind of car. Gregg will be remembered for his positive attitude, love of comedy, jokes, magic and how he would always show you the time of your life on fun adventures.
Gregg is survived by his mother, Francie Utzinger; sister, Teresa Utzinger; brother, Albert Utzinger; niece, Natalia Waring; and nephew, Brandon Utzinger, all of Astoria.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ted Ritola; and stepfather, Grover Utzinger.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at merkleymitchell.com for the Utzinger family.
