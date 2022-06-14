Gregg Keith Bonham passed away at his home near the gardens he loved on May 22, 2022, at the age of 69.
He was born in Anacortes, Washington, on Nov. 21, 1952, and is survived by his wife of 32 years, Cheryl; sons, Alexander Bonham (fiancée, Claire) and Nathaniel (wife, Megan) Lindstrom; sister, Lynn (husband, Neal) Parker; and many grandchildren; a recent great-grandchild; as well as nieces and nephews.
His father, Gordon Bonham, and mother, Shirley Bonham, preceded him in death, as well as his three brothers, Shawn Bonham, Dan Bonham and Mark Bonham.
Gregg was a man of strong faith and loved his Lord Jesus. He spent many years fellowshipping at Bible Baptist Church and Coastline Christian Fellowship.
In 1971, he graduated from Seaside High School. In 1974, he received an associate degree in general studies at Clatsop Community College and, in 1977, a bachelor of science degree in resource management from the College of Forestry at Oregon State University.
He had a wide variety of careers, working many years as a landlord and for Clatsop County, in the tax and assessment department. He also held other jobs with United Parcel Service, Ulbricht Accounting, and was self-employed doing landscaping and tree service in his earlier years.
He served many years on the Olney-Walluski fire department board, Clatsop County parks committee and as an assistant scoutmaster with the Boy Scouts of America.
Gregg loved his garden, and delighted in growing a multitude of fruits and vegetables, being well known for his gifts of apples each year to those in need. He was never without his beloved blueberry and raspberry plants, with the Asian pears being a particular favorite of his, and much elephant garlic.
You could also find him at our local library, checking many books out weekly, as he was an avid reader, especially of history.
Gregg was a devoted husband and father. He always had a kind word to share, and a willingness to make the world a better place. His support and gentle ways will be keenly missed by all who loved him.
A celebration of life service will be held on June 25 at 2 p.m. at Coastline Christian Fellowship Church, with a reception following in the fellowship hall, both located at 89386 Oregon Highway 202 in Astoria.
