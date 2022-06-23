On June 13, 2022, Gregory Allen Palmrose fell asleep in death at home with his wife and son by his side in Warrenton, after a difficult battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
Greg was born in Astoria on June 8, 1959, to John D. Palmrose Sr. and Loretta J. (Riser) Palmrose. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1977.
Throughout the years, he worked for Carmichael Oil, Pacific Shrimp, Johnson Oil, Arco, Wauna Mill and Big River Construction.
Greg is survived by his wife, Jane; two sons, Chad (Nova) Mason and Troy (Mary) Palmrose; one daughter, Laura Rodrigues; three grandchildren; one sister, Darice (Terry) Allen; one brother, John (Cheryl) Palmrose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Greg was one of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 47 years. He was baptized in 1975, at the age of 16. Because of his strong faith in God’s promises, he knew that in the near future sickness and death would be no more. He loved sharing his future hope with many in his ministry.
Greg touched many lives, and was always known for his smile and positivity.
During his last hunting trip, Greg was able to shoot his deer without assistance, which was very difficult for him to do. He was also able to go to St. Thomas with his wife, his son, his daughter-in-law and one of his best friends, Clyde Stanley, and his wife, Julie.
A memorial for Greg will be held Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Astoria.
Donations in remembrance of Greg can be made at JW.org or to a charity of your choice.
