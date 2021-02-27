Astoria
1949 — 2021
Gregory K. (Mac) McMullin passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2021.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, of Astoria; a sister, Leesa Scott, of Draper, Utah; a brother, Crea McMullin, and his spouse, Martha, of Provo, Utah; two sons, Cody and Brock, of Salt Lake City, Utah; and two daughters, Debbie Cook, and her spouse, Rick, of Spokane, Washington, and Kim Holmes, and her spouse, Brad, of Marysville, Washington.
He has seven grandchildren, and one great-grandson. They are Kayla Weiderstrom, and her spouse, Zach, of Everett, Washington, Austin Cook, and his spouse, Hanna, of Denver, Colorado, Kiersten Holmes (and Wyatt Catron), of Marysville, Brooklyn Cook, of Spokane, and Titan, Apollo and Phoebe McMullin, of Utah, and great-grandson, Easton Weiderstrom.
Greg was in the Class of 1968 in Lander, Wyoming, where he was a star at basketball and baseball. After high school, he entered Ricks College in Rexburg, Idaho. He was awarded a full scholarship to Brigham Young University in Provo.
After graduation, he became a regional manager for several companies in Salt Lake City, forwarding his career in Spokane with Jensen-Byrd.
In 2003, he earned a degree as a radiology technician and transferred to Astoria with Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Gregory loved family, friends and the ocean. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Astoria.
A memorial service will be held at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary on March 5 at 2 p.m.
Private interment will be in Springville, Utah.
In lieu of flowers, donate in his name and that of his granddaughter, Brittany Holmes, who preceded him in death, to a children’s hospital of your choice.
He will be missed by all.
Caldwell's Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements.