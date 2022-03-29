Warrenton
1942 — 2022
Gregory Samuel (Greg) O’Claray unexpectedly moved on to his next adventure on March 13, 2022.
An avid outdoorsman, Greg enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, horseback riding and camping with his family. He was probably the happiest on his boat.
Greg was born in Portland to George O’Claray and Susan (O’Claray) Chicano, and was the second of five children, Dan, Greg, Jennie, Joe and George.
He moved to Juneau, Alaska, in 1950, and lived there for most of his life until he retired in Warrenton.
He graduated from Juneau-Douglas High School in 1960, and married his high school sweetheart, Mary (Micki) Strohmeyer, in 1961, and they had five daughters together. They were married until 1992.
Greg had a very full and distinguished career, starting as a professional mariner with various ratings and on-board government and commercial vessels, as well as Alaska ferries, from 1960 to 1968.
He went on to become the vice president for the Alaska Region Inlandboatmen’s Union of the Pacific, Seafarers International Union of North America from 1968 to 1976, the executive vice president for the IBU of the Pacific, SIUNA AFL-CIO from 1976 to 1980, the president of the IBU, SIUNA from 1980 to 1982 and the director of legislative and government affairs for District No. 1 of the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association from 1982 to 2002.
He was also the commissioner for the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development from December 2002 to January 2007 and sole proprietor of his own client advocacy business called GSO Associates/Shedoni Group from 1974 to 2002, and 2007 until retirement.
His community service included being vice president for the Alaska state AFL-CIO from 1968 to 1998, president and secretary/treasurer for the Juneau Central Labor Council from 1968 to 2002 and trustee for both the Northwest Marine Retirement Trust and Northwest Marine Health & Welfare Trust from 1970 to 1980.
He was chairman for the Juneau Port Development Council in 1976 to 1980, member of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce since 1978, chairman of the Citizens for Management of Alaska Lands from 1980 to 1982, on the campaign staff for the Alaska Committee in 1982, chairman of the Juneau City and Borough Economic Development Council from 1984 to 1988 and board member for the Alaskans for Juneau from 1992 to 1994.
Greg also spent some time as a commercial salmon fisherman, selling his catch at the dock for a fair price, and he also operated and owned the aluminum recycling business in Juneau.
Greg leaves behind his significant other, Judith Jordan; his children, Lisa Hall (husband Brad, son Broc), Dina Guest (children Alisyn and Samuel), C.J. O’Claray, Kami Myles (husband Rob, daughters Kristina, Kayla and Kodi), Heather O’Claray and Megan March (husband Bryan, daughter Nyah); brothers Dan O’Claray (wife Geri, daughters Kathryn, Karen and Sheryl) and Joe Chicano (wife Connie, sons Alex, Rob and Jason); nephews Joey Shay and Luke Kilgore (sons of sister, Jennie Kilgore, who preceded him in death); and fur children cats “Koby” and “Kiki,” and pup (and first mate on his boat, the Shedoni), “Tinkerbell.”
He is greatly missed and his absence and has left a large hole.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Wet Noses Foster Paws in Tacoma, Washington, in honor of him and the pup he adopted from them, Tinkerbell; the Clatsop County Animal Shelter in Warrenton in his honor; a hunting or fishing conservation charity in his honor; or any charity of your choice in his honor.
A private family celebration of life was held, but Greg would want all of his friends and family members not able to attend a service to enjoy the outdoors with him in mind.