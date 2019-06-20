Astoria
Jan. 30, 1931 — June 5, 2019
Gustave Charles “Chuck” Anderson, 88, was born Jan. 30, 1931, to Gustaf and Mary Lillian Johnson Anderson in Astoria, Oregon. Chuck passed away June 5, 2019, in Longview, Washington, where he was living at the time of his death.
Chuck was the oldest of three boys. He graduated from Knappa High School in 1949. He was married for a time to Louann Riner, and she was the mother of his children.
Most of his life was lived in Clatsop County. He was an auto mechanic by trade, and retired in 2003. He was an automobile enthusiast and enjoyed stock car racing. He enjoyed digging razor clams from an early age.
He was a proud member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was a longtime member of the Astoria Elks Lodge No. 180 in Astoria. Family was very important to him, especially during the holidays.
Survivors include his daughter, Lori Anderson; son and daughter-in-law, Gary and Janeil Anderson; grandsons, Brian C. Anderson and Michael A. Anderson; daughter-in-law, Abigale Viens; great-grandchildren, Alyvia Grace Anderson and Collin Michael Anderson; brother, Richard Anderson; sisters-in-law, Glenda Ivanoff and Marylynn Anderson; and nieces, Marie Randle and Susan Schaffrina.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Elton Anderson.
Chuck had some longtime special friendships. Jerry Blakeley was very close to him, and was a co-worker for many years. Mark and Shirley Tischner were longtime friends from Svensen. His longtime partner, Fern Johnson, preceded him in death. Louann Riner was a very special friend, and was always there for him, and very supportive. Dennis Karns and Chuck had a close relationship, both on the job and off.
There will be no services at this time, but the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
