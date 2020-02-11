Sweet Home
Dec. 14, 1949 — Feb. 3, 2020
Guy Edward Backus passed away on the afternoon of Feb. 3 at his home in Sweet Home, Oregon, at age 70, after an illness of several months.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1949, at the U.S. Navy Dispensary, Naval Station Tongue Point, in Astoria, Oregon. Being from a Navy family, while growing up he lived in Japan and at several locations in California, before permanently moving to Seaside in 1965. He lived in Salem for many years prior to moving to Sweet Home.
He graduated from Seaside Union High School in the Class of 1968. He was a 12-year veteran of the U.S. Army, and served in the Vietnam conflict, at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Wiesbaden Army Base, Germany, Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He loved to hunt and fish, and enjoyed watching classic movies and professional wrestling.
He is survived by his wife, Joy Farley Backus; his father, Gouverneur C. Backus, of Seaside, Oregon; brother Charles S. Backus, of Seaside, Oregon; sister Tara B. Ruth, and her husband, Dennis, of Corvallis, Oregon; daughter Becky L. Hagan, of Weiser, Idaho; son Charles E. Backus, of Weiser, Idaho; grandchildren Jasmine Hust, of Baker City, Oregon, Kameron Pierce, of Mountain Home, Idaho, and Chelsie Backus, of Portland, Oregon; great-grandson Carson Backus, of Portland, Oregon; an uncle, John C. Riley, of Oregon City, Oregon; three nieces, two great-nieces, two great-nephews and cousins; and stepchildren James Bradford of Lebanon, Oregon, Jesse Rincon of Willimina, Oregon, and Maria Rincon of McMinnville, Oregon.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Aline Riley Backus, in June 2016.
A memorial marker will be placed at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon, with private family services.
Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.