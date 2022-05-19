H. Maxine Crump-Smith was born in Faulkton, South Dakota, to James B. and Sadie Belle Crump. Maxine was the fourth of six children.
The family moved to West Salem in 1935, where she went to school, leaving in the 11th grade to help the family. She worked with her sister, Geraldine, at the Paulus Brothers Cannery, later known as the Dole Cannery.
She met her husband, Ervin R. Smith, on a blind date, and they were married in 1942. Ervin and Maxine raised three daughters, Linda, Vicki and Diane.
In 1964, the family moved to Warrenton, where they purchased Summers Dry Cleaners. They changed the name to Smith’s Cleaners, and operated it until 1984, when they sold the business due to health issues.
In 1992, she followed her youngest daughter to Arizona, where she enjoyed an active life. She loved the warm (hot) weather, splashing in the pool, playing bingo, going to the casinos and her dog, “Sam.”
Due to failing health, Maxine (and Sam) moved back to Oregon to be closer to family. She resided at Vineyard Heights Assisted Living in McMinnville for several years, and spent her last months at Cherrywood Memory Care.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ervin; daughter, Linda Sides; grandson, Richard Dehut; granddaughter, Angela Bodie-Ellensburg; both of her parents; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Bodie; daughter, Diane (Dennis) Kroehnert; nieces and nephews; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
We would like to thank Vineyard Heights Assisted Living and Cherrywood Memory Care. We would also like to thank hospice for the wonderful care they gave her during her final days.
At Maxine’s request, there will not be a service. She will be interred at Belcrest cemetery in Salem.
Maxine loved all animals; please consider donating to your local animal shelter, or humane society, in her honor.
