Halvor Clinton (Bud) Painter passed away Jan. 3, 2022.
He was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Bakersfield, California, to Clint and Erva Painter. He was the youngest of three children, and lost his mother when he was 8 years old. His father remarried in 1944 to Anna Mae Emmons, his beloved stepmother, who passed away in 2008.
Bud’s parents, brother, Norm Painter, and sister, Phyllis Smith, preceded him in death.
In 1947, the family moved from Bellflower, California, to the homesteaded property in Hamlet. The family farmed and logged there.
Bud is survived by his wife, Norma; they spent 46 wonderful years together, enjoying life in Hamlet, surrounded by family and friends.
Bud also is survived by nine children, Randy Painter, Tim Painter, Lonny Painter, Christine Zartman, Cindy Blackman, Jerry Painter, Jon Scarborough, Kim Weitman and Ken Painter; 14 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.
Bud attended school in Seaside, then joined the U.S. Navy. After returning, he began logging, owned Estes Tavern on Broadway and commercial crab fished.
He then obtained his skipper’s license, and ran charters out of Hammond with his prized boats, the Kimmie Sue and Kenny Boy. He also purchased Surf Charters in Hammond, and ran it with his family.
Bud had many, many friends in Seaside and the surrounding communities. He volunteered at the Elks Lodge, American Legion in Seaside and the American Legion in Cannon Beach, where he was head cook for the monthly oyster feed.
Bud was a talented carpenter, building a sawmill with his father on the property, and cutting the needed materials to build multiple homes. He could fix anything you put in front of him, and was glad to lend a hand and assist anyone in the community.
Bud and Norma hosted many events in Hamlet, always graciously opening up their home and property. Bud was a beloved man in the community, dubbed the “Mayor of Hamlet,” and will leave a void for many. He will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be forthcoming in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Hamlet Schoolhouse or the Hamlet Rural Fire Protection District.
