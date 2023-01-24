Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
In the early afternoon of Dec. 26, Hans Kenneth Bue, 98, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, after a short illness.
He was born in Astoria to Hans Martin Bue and Katherine Petersen. His siblings were Myron and Allan Bue, Dorothy Doney and Eleanor Stewart, all of whom preceded him in death.
He attended Astoria schools all his life, and enlisted in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Upon his return to Astoria, he met Ragnhild Elna Marie Julin, and they married in 1948. She was his true love and best friend in life. Sadly, she passed away in 1990.
Kenny is survived by four children, Ken (KR) Bue, Jim Bue, Jon (Jamie) Bue and Karen (Don) Killion; brother-in-law, Jim Puckett, of Seaside; numerous nieces and nephews; grandchildren, Scott Bue, Wendy Whiteside, Stephanie (Lawrence Blaylock), Danielle Bue, Ashley (Jason Kraushaar), Hilary Bue, Lisa (Alex Bowen), Krista (Adam Hastings) and David Killion; and 18 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a grandson, Andy Bue, in 2021.
Kenny began his career at The Daily Astorian as a paper carrier in the 1930s. Then, after returning from war, he spent 49 years working at The Daily Astorian, retiring as the production superintendent.
Kenny had a true passion for bowling, especially in state and national tournaments in Reno, Nevada, with his sons. He loved going out golfing, and also enjoyed woodworking in his shop in his basement.
Most of all, he truly loved his family more than anything, and anyone who met him was his friend.
A private burial was held, and he was laid to rest at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
The family has planned a celebration of life this summer. Details will be announced at a later date.
Donations may be made to a nonprofit of your choice, or to Peace First Lutheran Church, 725 33rd St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
Arrangements were made by Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.
