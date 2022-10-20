Astoria
Nov. 9, 1930 — Oct. 14, 2022
Harlen “Glenn” Larsen passed away on Oct. 14 in Astoria at age 91.
He was born in Olney, Montana, on Nov. 9, 1930, to Emily B. Larsen. After moving to Astoria at age 7, he attended Fern Hill School and graduated from Astoria High School in 1948.
After graduation, he joined the Army for two years, and was stationed in Germany. Upon return he fished commercially with his father, Frank.
In 1955, he married Mary J. McKenney in Astoria. She preceded him in death in 2018. Together they had four children: Clinton (Patty) Larsen and Alfie (Terry) Yaakola, both of Prineville; Valerie Fletcher, of Astoria; and Emery Larsen, who preceded him in death in 1977.
There are four grandchildren, Vanessa (Ben) Neuenfeldt, Justin (Rachel) Larsen, Travis Helligso and Nick (Kelli) Yaakola; and nine great-grandchildren.
He worked many jobs in the off season before buying his own commercial fishing boat, the F/V Raven, in 1968, and fished until 1991.
After retirement, he enjoyed camping and fishing in the lakes and streams all over the country or “dunking” a line anywhere the fish were biting.
He enjoyed recapping his many adventures to any and all. He will be missed.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave.
