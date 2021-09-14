Harold ‘Hal’ Husby, of Sunriver, died peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 23, 2021.
Hal was born in Astoria on May 10, 1934, to Erling and Birgit Husby, who immigrated to the United States from Norway. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ken.
Hal attended Astoria schools, graduating from Astoria High School in 1952. He went on to Oregon State University and earned a degree in business finance in 1956. After graduating from Oregon State, Hal joined the U.S. Navy and went to Providence, Rhode Island, to Navy Officer Candidate School.
While attending Oregon State, he met the love of his life, Susan (Mason), and they were married on Jan. 5, 1958. Their son, Richard, was born in August 1959.
Hal was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1961 and moved to the Sacramento area, joining Bank of America.
In 1962, their daughter, Kristen, was born. In 1965, the family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area and lived there until 1981, when Hall was transferred to London. Upon returning to the U.S., they settled in Palos Verdes, California, and once again in the San Francisco area until Hal’s retirement in 1998. Hal and Sue moved back to Oregon and settled in Sunriver. They enjoyed traveling internationally, golfing, the outdoors and spending time with friends and family.
Hal is survived by his wife of 63 years, Sue; son, Rich (Deb), of California; daughter, Kristen, of Minnesota; granddaughter, Brianna (Max) Sheehan, of Bend; and grandson, Calder, of California. Hal was a wonderful, loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. Celebration of life will be held at a later date at Sunriver Christian Fellowship. Memorials may be directed to the Sunriver Christian Fellowship scholarship fund.
