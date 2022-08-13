Warrenton
Aug. 8, 1948 — Aug. 6, 2022
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day …” — 2 Timothy 4:7-8
Harold Mark Ray, 73, died Aug. 6 in his Warrenton home with family by his side.
Harold, who went by his middle name, Mark, was born to Lawrence and Virginia Ray on Aug. 8, 1948, in Enterprise.
Mark graduated from high school in 1967. In 1968, he married the love of his life and best friend, Loretta Jean Soukkala. That same year he was drafted into the Vietnam War.
After Vietnam, Mark went to Eugene Bible College and became an ordained minister of the Assemblies of God. Mark spent his life ministering to others, with Loretta by his side. He also worked at Cavenham saw mill in Warrenton for 10 years.
Mark was called to minister in California for 15 years before returning to Oregon to retire. He became an active member of Mission Christian Fellowship in Warrenton. The last few years of his life he was also a transport vehicle driver for the Ford and Toyota dealerships in Warrenton.
Mark was very active all his life. He excelled in sports, and in high school he played football, basketball and track. He rode dirt bikes with his brothers and enjoyed many family camping trips with them over the years. He loved the outdoors and he loved the beach.
Through his 73 years, and especially after he retired, he spent time hunting, clamming, fishing, going to the beach, hiking, biking and camping. Mark and Loretta would often go for drives together, just to enjoy each other’s company and the beauty around them.
He also took up beachcombing and created many trees, mobiles and birdhouses out of the driftwood, sea shells and other treasures he found along the seashore.
Mark was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandpa and great-grandpa. He leaves behind a legacy of faith, devotion and love. His family knew without a shadow of a doubt that they were loved by him. Above all, he loved Jesus and was a devoted disciple until his last breath.
He is survived by two daughters, Kari Ray Connell, of Warrenton, and Rachel and Joseph Padilla, of Martinez, California; one son, Luke Ray, of Warrenton; three brothers, Paul and Mary Ray, of Gresham, Larry and Kathy Ray, of Astoria, and Tim and Barbara Ray, of Medford; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Ray; son, Mark Ray; and both of his parents.
A memorial and celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Aug. 20 at Calvary Assembly of God, 1365 S. Main Ave. in Warrenton. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m., at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.