Nov. 28, 1948 — Feb. 28, 2022
Harold William McGauley, 73, was born and raised in the Astoria and Warrenton area.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki McGauley; daughter, Tanya McGauley-Henderson; stepson, Kevin Boje; stepdaughter, Kimberly Boje; daughter-in-law, Tabrina Boje; sisters, Kathleen Bartleson and Beverly Ann Carroll; grandson, Austin Boje; granddaughter, Breanna Boje; and many nieces and nephews.
Harold graduated from Warrenton High School in 1967. In March 1968, he joined the U.S. Navy, training as a fire controlman. During his time in the service, Harold served on three different ships until he was honorably discharged in March 1975.
After his time in the service, he worked at many local jobs. But Harold enjoyed his job at the local wood mill, and worked hard and studied until he became a millwright.
His last mill job was for Weyerhaeuser, until they closed the Warrenton mill. He then went on to work for Management Training Corp. to help his co-workers to find new jobs or to continue on in their education for something different.
When this job was done, Harold went back to school himself, and earned his full degree in welding. He found that he really enjoyed going back to school, and continued to be on the dean’s list each semester. He also was invited to join Phi Theta Kappa, which he gracefully declined.
Harold had many hobbies in his spare time, some of which were his friends and family. Many of his friends would come home and find a bag of beautiful mushrooms hanging in their door, or Harold and another friend would go and cut wood for those people not able to any longer for one reason or another.
He also had a passion for trap shooting at the BKS Sportsmen’s Club in Knappa; oftentimes he just enjoyed keeping score, since all the young score keepers had moved on.
Most of all, Harold just enjoyed people, whether he knew them or not. When someone would meet Harold, it was like they were old friends who have known each other for years.
This last summer Harold joined the “United Church of Dudeism” so he could perform the marriage for a couple very special to him. He was very proud and honored to have this privilege.
Harold is, and will be, missed. There is a planned celebration of life on July 9 at 2 p.m. This is to be held at 91786 Akerstedt Road in Svensen, where the George family has opened up their home for this occasion.
There will be food, but if you wish to share your favorite dish, that would be wonderful. Beverages will be provided, and there’s plenty of parking. For any questions, or directions, you can call James and Carly Lemire at 503-338-8826 or Vicki McGauley at 503-741-0975. Please keep in mind any good stories of Harold that can be shared.
Military service and interment will be held at Fort Stevens National Cemetery in Hammond on July 11 at 1:30 p.m.