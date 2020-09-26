Vancouver, Washington
Nov. 23, 1942 — Sept. 7, 2020
Harriet Louise Hugo, 77, died of cancer on Sept. 7, 2020, at Ray Hickey Hospice House in Vancouver, Washington.
Harriett was born on Nov. 23, 1942, in Astoria, Oregon, to Harry Leo Larson and Marjorie Glover Larson.
She graduated from Astoria High School and attended Portland State University, where she met her husband, Craig Hugo. They moved to Texas and Illinois, then settled in Duluth, Minnesota, where they started a family.
After moving back to Portland, they divorced, and Harriet thrived as a single mother. She wanted her home to be a welcome place for the neighborhood kids, and she was well known for her holiday celebrations, her adventurous outings and her love of baking contests and candy making.
Harriet loved pink and dreamed of having a pink car and a pink house. Her kids made her paint the family home back to blue after she had it done while they were in school.
Harriet’s daughters will say that her real passion was collecting pretty much anything she found interesting. Just like her father, she rarely passed by a garage sale without stopping. Some of her favorite collectibles were antique bottles, dolls, toy cars and any “find” that she was convinced would make her rich.
During her working years, Harriet had a variety of vocations. She was a waitress, a substitute teacher then owner of two stores, where she could showcase her antiques and expansive toy collection.
Harriet had a soft spot for people who needed her, so she spent many years as a nanny and a caretaker for homebound seniors. Her dream was to become a famous comedian, and she was so excited for her upcoming audition on “America’s Got Talent.”
In 2008, Harriet finally met the love of her life, Dean Badger. Together they traveled, attended auctions, shopped for antiques and enjoyed her seven grandchildren. They spent part of the year in Astoria and Long Beach, Washington, then enjoyed the company of numerous friends during the winter months in Yuma, Arizona.
Harriet is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Leslie and Drew Brandt, of Portland, and Tiffany and Kelly Brady, of Vancouver; seven grandchildren, Lauren, Griffin, Harper and Campbell Brandt and Keeli, Skylar and Aidan Brady; and her brother, Don Larson, and his partner, Julie Weber.
She was preceded in death by her beloved Dean; her son, Steven Hugo; and parents Harry and Marjorie Larson.
A small service will be held at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton, Oregon, where Harriet will be laid to rest next to her son.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.