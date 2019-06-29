Gearhart
June 16, 1946 — June 9, 2019
Harry Alan Utti, of Gearhart, Oregon, died unexpectedly while boating on the Columbia River near Cathlamet, Washington, on the evening of June 9, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1946, in Astoria, Oregon, to Edward Utti and Helen Tilander Utti.
In 1964, he graduated from Astoria High School. He attended the University of Alaska, and went on to graduate from Oregon State University with a degree in civil engineering.
Harry’s career spanned from Astoria to Alaska, Florida, Texas and Washington, where he specialized in port development.
At a young age, Harry was quite an adventurist. He became a very proficient pilot, and later went on to teach his brother, Tom, who also became a pilot. He loved scuba diving and exploring land and sea.
He was always updated on news and politics, and loved sharing his point of view with everyone. His granddaughters remember him fondly for giving them the opportunity to eat ice cream for breakfast, lunch and dinner … one of his very favorite foods.
He is survived by his son, Troy (Dawn), of Puyallup, Washington, and granddaughters, Sierra and Carlie; and brothers, Mickey (Beverly), of McMinnville, and Tom (Ginny), of Seaside. Harry will also be missed by many nieces, nephews and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Betty Codd.
A service will not be held at this time. A celebration of his life will be held in the near future.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary was in charge of the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
Donations in his honor may be made to: Suomi Hall in Astoria, St. Jude’s hospital, the American Heart Association or the charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.