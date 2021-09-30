Seaside
Sept. 9, 1962 — Sept. 20, 2021
Harvey “Wade” Halbrook Jr. took his last breath after a gallant fight with cancer on Sept. 20, 2021, leaving this world too early at the age of 59.
Wade Halbrook was born in Seaside to Marilyn Jean Halbrook and Harvey “Swede” Wade Halbrook Sr. (both preceded in death) on Sept. 9, 1962.
Wade graduated from Seaside High School in 1980 and attended Chemeketa Community College in Salem. Wade lived in Arizona for a short time. His heart brought him back to Seaside where his family and friends were.
Wade worked at the Gearhart Dairy Queen (eating all the profits), haying for Don Falleur, logging for F&B Logging, Gary Hansen Concrete, fishing in Alaska for Dave Lethen and more concrete work for Arizona Suntec before opening his own business, Halbrook Concrete, in the early 1990s. He truly loved what he did, to quote Wade: “Best dollar ever spent.”
Wade was an amazing first baseman, he had such a passion for baseball, hunting, fishing, clam digging, golfing and traveling, spring training in Arizona, hunting in Canada, fishing in Alaska with Jamaica mixed in and then there was his dog, “Yogi,” man’s best friend. Wade loved living this life.
Wade was extremely generous, always helping others in need, donating his time and money through the American Legion local scholarship fund, which began in honoring his friend Danny Mac beginning as a baseball tournament and later became a golf tournament when they all got too “old” to play.
Wade only wanted to talk about living and living he did. Wade loved being Santa (the laugh) and the Easter Bunny. Wade had a huge heart and an even bigger love for his family and friends, memories made were cherished. Wade knew very few strangers in his life and remained friends with all he met along his journey. Wade was very rich in the friend department.
Along with the huge heart came the larger than life persona and the infectious laugh, you knew when Wade was in the room and you wanted to be a part of it.
Wade is survived by his sister, Janet Halbrook; brother, John Halbrook; aunts, Mary Kay Erickson, Ganet Moe (preceded in death); uncle, John Johnson; former spouses; Jennifer Braun and Myra Cordova; Wade’s very special friend, Joanne Olson; cousins, David (Tuf) Gould, Kevin Gould and Kim Gould, Randy (Tammy) Moe, Scott Moe, Greg Gould, Ronnie Gould, Sydney Gould, Samantha Gould, Nicole Gould, Joel Routh, Beau Routh, Ashtyn (Kyle) Elliott, Karlee and Kaitlyn Moe; nieces and nephews, Mindy Olson, Jessica Heslop, Jobe Johnson, Jalisa Johnson, Gunder Halbrok, Valerie Kent and Angela Tuers; and great nieces, nephews and cousins, Alyssa, Zion, Elijah, Mia, Aiden, Joel Jr., Kylie, Trey, Leo, Kane and Sophie.
The last 2 1/2 years Wade fought a valiant fight against cancer. Wade had cancer but it never had him — such strength, dignity and humor. He like his sweet momma never gave in or up. There is no doubt that Marilyn was first in line with open arms waiting for her Wade. He was a very proud mama’s boy. Wade was bigger than life and will be missed by his family and friends. He was loved from his first breath to his last and will never be forgotten. Honor Wade by living your best life each day, share his stories and remember to laugh.
Those wishing to contribute in Wade Halbrook’s honor may do so to: Seaside American Legion Scholarship Fund; P.O. Box 285 Seaside, OR., 97138.
A celebration of Wade’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Seaside American Legion.
