Astoria
May 23, 1934 — July 15, 2020
Dum vivimus vivamus! While we live, let us live! This was the motto Hayes Patrick “Pat” Lavis lived by until his final day on July 15, 2020, in Astoria.
Pat was born on May 23, 1934, to Hayes Benedict Lavis and Clara Monica Gary in Anaconda, Montana. He attended high school at Powell County in Deer Lodge, Montana.
He graduated from Gonzaga University, and went on to earn his law degree from Northwestern College of Law. He was passionate about the law; he viewed his profession as a service, and was blessed to celebrate 50 years of practice.
He had a deep love for others, especially for his family. In November 1960, he married Betty Gail Kirkpatrick and had three children: Hayes Patrick Lavis, Dr. Kathleen Diane Lavis and Erin Marie Lavis.
He was especially grateful for his two grandsons, Dr. Sam Lavis and Dr. Maxwell Kelly, given to him by Dr. Kathleen Lavis and Dr. Darcy Kelly.
In September 1970 he married Kathleen Cleone Wells and had two girls, Honour Kathleen Lavis and Meghan Siobhan Garsjo. He was preceded in death by Erin Marie Lavis, Honour Kathleen Lavis and his sister, Mary Clare Lavis Kelly.
Relationships were very important to Pat, he treasured people. He had friendships with those of all ages and all walks of life. He had friends from the program, crisis center, hospital board, Catholic church, swimming pool, coffee shop and the law community.
He was faith-filled and had a gift for connecting with people. In his later years, he developed a special friendship with his care partner, Myriah Junes “Merge.” She brought him so much joy, he adored her!
Pat was a friend of Bill W. for 42 years. His relationship with the Alcoholics Anonymous community helped save his life. He was so appreciative of this supportive group. He looked forward to his Saturday morning men’s meetings in the basement of his law office. He was very committed to his sobriety, and worked the program daily.
Pat was an avid sports fan. He supported the Astoria Fighting Fishermen, Pacific Lutheran University Lutes, the University of Montana Grizzlies and loved to watch Gonzaga play. Be sure to go all in for the Bulldogs to win March Madness, this is going to be the Zags’ tournament!
Although he was a fan of many teams, no team held a candle to the Fighting Irish. He did not miss a Notre Dame football game. It didn’t matter what was going on in the world, everything stopped for the Irish.
Pat’s Irish roots were deep, and had him longing for Ireland. He was so at home there, that he applied and was granted dual citizenship. He always talked about returning to Dungarvan for a final visit. Irish books filled his bookshelves, Irish music played in his home and Irish blessings were displayed throughout his office.
Pat’s final year of life was shared with the Kancharlas. Kruparano, Joseph and their family opened their home and welcomed him in. He appreciated Raven’s sense of humor, was thankful for the good care Chelsea gave him and loved everything about Bennette.
Pat spent his days reminiscing with his dear friend Carole Olson. They would talk for hours about Montana, Ireland, family and everything under the sun. We were blessed to have the love and support of Carole and the Kancharla family during this chapter in Pat’s life, and we will be forever grateful.
Donations can be made to the Lavis-Navarro scholarship fund at Astoria High School.