Seaside
May 14, 1930 — Oct. 21, 2020
Hazel Mary (Leslie) Sealy was born May 14, 1930, in Portland, to John and Elizabeth Leslie. She grew up in Portland, attending the Madeleine School and Grant High School.
In 1949, she met her husband of 52 years, Robert “Bob” Sealy, and they were married on Jan. 15, 1950. They lived for a time in Portland, Bellingham, Washington, and then moved to Seaside.
Hazel worked in several occupations throughout her life. Hazel loved children, and she is fondly remembered by her numerous students who attended her preschool in Seaside.
She started the preschool at a time when preschool wasn’t yet recognized for the value it has for children during their formative years. Later, she was involved in the formation of the first Head Start program in Clatsop County.
In 1966, she and Bob moved their family to Vashon Island, Washington, where she worked as a dental assistant, receptionist and office manager. In 1971, she and Bob moved back to Seaside, and Hazel worked as the secretary at Lewis and Clark School for several years. After that, she worked for various businesses as a secretary and receptionist.
After retiring in 1992, she spent most of her time with her grandchildren, and later spent her time traveling around the world.
Hazel was an accomplished pianist, and taught many children to play the piano. While not a pilot herself, she loved to fly. Her husband, who was a commercial pilot, proposed to Hazel while they were doing aerobatics in an open-cockpit trainer.
She also enjoyed sewing, visiting with friends, decorating for all of the holidays and, in her younger years, cooking for dinner parties. Many friends and family will remember her stories and visiting over her favorite drink: vodka and tonic with a lime.
Hazel is survived by her only brother, John Leslie (Elaine), of Portland; her son, Daniel Sealy (Susan), of Astoria; her grandchildren, Kevin Sealy (Riki Irie), of Astoria, and Breanne Kaim (Nick), of Warrenton; and her great-granddaughters, Abby and Kira Kaim, of Warrenton. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, James Sealy, in 1978; and her husband, Bob, in 2002.
In her last years, she was stricken with dementia, and lived in an assisted living facility.
At her request, no funeral was held, and private burial with her husband was at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton. She also requested no sadness, only happy memories and good thoughts.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Clatsop Animal Assistance, 1315 S.E. 19th St., Warrenton, OR., 97146.
Ocean View Funeral & Cremation Service of Astoria handled the arrangements.
