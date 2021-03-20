Astoria
March 9, 1954 — March 6, 2021
On March 6, 2021, Hazel Nyberg, caring wife, loving mother of two children and proud grandmother to six children, passed away at the age of 66.
Hazel, an Inupiaq native, was born on March 9, 1954, in Wales, Alaska, to Teddy and Ruth (Angnabooguk) Koweluk.
She moved to Nome as a toddler and later moved to Anchorage as a teenager. She grew up in a simple era, where her family hunted and gathered food.
Hazel moved to the Oregon Coast in the early 1970s. She married Carl O. Nyberg, of Astoria, on Aug. 30, 1972. They raised two children, Erik and Terri, in nearby Brownsmead.
Hazel loved the open road and lived to visit the many local shops and restaurants around the Oregon Coast. She enjoyed doing native beadwork and knitting blankets. She enjoyed walks on the beach and visiting her numerous friends.
She loved spending time with her beloved family, especially her grandchildren, and always put others first. She was known for her gentle and caring ways.
Hazel was preceded in death by her mother, father and sisters, Kay Orfitelli and Louise Blake.
Hazel is survived by her husband, Carl O. Nyberg, of Astoria; son, Erik Nyberg, of Whidbey Island, Washington; daughter, Terri L. McLeod, of Sammamish, Washington; and grandchildren, Isaiah, Nathaniel and Jacob Nyberg and Paige, Grant and Brooke McLeod.
Hazel is also survived by her brothers, Bob, Mike, John and Harvey Koweluk; and several cousins, aunts and uncles.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children.
Due to COVID-19, a memorial will be announced at a later date.