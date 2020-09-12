Warrenton
Oct. 5, 1938 — Aug. 29, 2020
Heather Isabel McNeill Goodenough, 81, was heaven-bound on Aug. 29, 2020, at home, surrounded by friends and family.
Heather was born Oct. 5, 1938, in Portland, Oregon, to Rev. Archie and Evangeline Duff McNeill. In 1945, when Heather was 7, her parents started the Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center. Heather grew up on the conference center grounds, riding horses and helping with the guests.
She graduated from Seaside High School in 1957; then from Southern Oregon University with her teaching degree.
She taught second grade in Maryland until 1972, when she became the dean of women at Ecola Bible School. From 1977-1988 she became the third director of the conference center after her father, and then her mother.
In 1975, Heather married Dale Goodenough, and they were married for 39 years before Dale went home to be with Jesus in 2009.
Heather was a member of the Cannon Beach Community Church and the American Association of University Women. Ministries close to her heart included Young Life and Village Mission.
In her younger days, Heather was called “Leadfoot McNeill behind the wheel.” She loved to cook, and eat her dessert first. Heather loved the Lord Jesus, and served him with all her heart. In everything she did she continued her parents’ legacy “to God be the glory.”
She loved people, and her gift of hospitality brought many friends and family into her home. She was also known as a great woman of prayer, and had a brilliant sense of humor.
Heather is survived by her sister, Helen, and brother-in-law, Charles Steynor; sister-in-law and devoted caregivers, Dawn Goodenough, and her daughter, Kapri Schlink; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, Andrew Steynor, Erica Singhal, Christopher Steynor, Molly Skywalker, Timothy Grant, Kalie Goodenough, Kenneth, Jeremiah and Elijah Schlink, Camden and Veronica Singhal, Noel, Nathan and Alayna Steynor and Arya Albertson.
Her lifelong friends were Marlene Laws, Beth Meyers and Debbie Coolidge Hoffner, to name just a very few. Numerous cousins and their families also survive her.
A graveside service was held at Ocean View Cemetery on Sept. 2. Her memorial service will be in Cannon Beach when coronavirus restrictions are lifted; the date and time will be announced.
Memorial gifts may be sent to the Cannon Beach Christian Conference Center in Heather’s honor.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book is available at caldwellsmortuary.com
