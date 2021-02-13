Helsinki, Finland
June 3, 1951 — Dec. 27, 2020
Heikki Kullervo Jaakola, 69, formerly of Astoria, passed away in Helsinki, Finland, on Dec. 27, 2020. Heikki was born in Kalajoki, Finland, on June 3, 1951, to Arvid and Aino Jaakola.
He moved to Astoria to be with his girlfriend, Marju Vedenoja, in December 1972. They married in 1973, but later divorced in 2015 after he returned to Finland in 2013.
Heikki worked at the Astoria Plywood Mill for 17 years. He was a shareholder until they closed the doors. Then he went to work as a roofer for Jarvis Roofing for 17 years. Heikki was a hard worker, and was always joking around, and was well-liked by his co-workers and others.
On his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing on the Columbia River for sturgeon and salmon and clam digging. He always had good stories to tell and pictures of his grandkids to show off. He loved his family very much.
Heikki is survived by his two children, son, Petri (Kera) Jaakola, and daughter, Sanna (Jason) McGuire; and grandkids, Marissa, Mikko, Raija, Taylor, Gavin and Trask, all of Astoria.
He is also survived by his brothers, Vaino (Elli), Olavi, Erkki (Anne) and Antti; sisters, Anneli and Liisa (Pentiti); Heikki’s girlfriend, Eila Partanen, and numerous nieces and nephews, all of Finland.
Heikki is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eino, Martti and Pentti; sister, Raija; and niece, Johanna.
There was a graveside service on Thursday in Kalajoki, Finland, where he was laid to rest with his parents.
Heikki will be missed by many, but never forgotten. Love you, Dad.