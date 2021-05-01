Seaside
Jan. 18, 1947 — April 19, 2021
Helen Alison Gronquist was the daughter of Canadian immigrants, Archibald and Elsie Whiteford, and grew up in Gresham.
After graduating from Gresham High School, she attended the University of Puget Sound, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority.
After receiving her degree from the University of Oregon, she moved to Wisconsin. Later returning to Oregon, she became a successful benefits insurance broker in the greater Portland area.
Upon retirement, she and her husband, Roy, moved to Gearhart, then settled in Seaside. Loving travel, she and Roy toured 15 countries. Their Wisconsin trips to visit her two sons and their families were her favorite.
Helen’s most rewarding community involvement was her participation as a foundation board member of the Seaside branch of the American Association of University Women. Her role was interviewing and interacting with prospective scholarship recipients, and the highlight, for her, was then witnessing them being rewarded.
An avid reader, Helen also enjoyed the camaraderie, luncheons and discussions with her local book club.
Helen’s family was important to her beyond measure. She was loving and caring to all.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 21 years, Roy Gronquist; her sisters and “partners in crime,” Heather McDonald, of Gearhart, and Ann Lucia, of Portland; her sons and their families in Wisconsin, Brandon and Donna Esser and Morgan and Jamie Esser; and Roy’s daughters, Melissa Grey and Amy Baker, and their families.
Helen cherished her beloved grandchildren, Maddy, Grant, Brooklyn, Noah, Eli, Simon, Betsy, Graham and Sophie. She was also a proud aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Her positive outlook, steadfastness, infectious giggle and her smile just for you will be missed by all who knew her.
