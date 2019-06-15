Salem
June 6, 1929 — June 6, 2019
Helen Maxine Holt was born in Denver, Colorado, June 6, 1929, to Hazel (VanNotric) and Clarence Nelson, and died on June 6, 2019, at age 90.
Maxine graduated from Gresham High School in 1947, and studied journalism and music in college.
In 1950, she married Donald Holt in Spokane, Washington, moving to Seaside in 1953 to be near her parents. Don and Maxine opened Don’s Union 76 station in 1955.
Maxine and Don were members of North Coast Family Fellowship since the 1950s, where she taught Sunday school, directed choir and played organ for worship services. Maxine lived her life in the presence, and to the honor and glory of God — Coram Deo.
Maxine was a gifted piano teacher, and taught in Seaside until 2017. Maxine loved her family and fully embraced being a grandmother. She was passionate about gardening, clam digging (limiting into her 80s), garage sales, collecting of all kinds, making sauerkraut and clam chowder and hosting dinners with Don in their home.
She loved picking wild blackberries and mushrooms. She walked hundreds of miles on the Prom with friends, talking through life’s joys and challenges. Maxine’s faith is now sight.
She is survived by her children, Bruce (Dana Walter), Craig (Debbie Thornton) and Nancy (Scott Trumbo); 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.