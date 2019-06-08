Warrenton
June 24, 1933 — May 2, 2019
On May, 2, 2019, Henry Howard Goodrich Jr., of Warrenton, Oregon, went to be with the Lord in the comfort of his own home, surrounded by his loved ones.
Henry was born June 24, 1933, and spent his early childhood at Pillar Rock, Washington. His family relocated to Gearhart, Oregon, where he attended grade school.
Henry spent his life working in and around the fishing industry. He built a career consulting with West Coast restaurants in the acquisition and preparation of wild-caught fish and seafood.
Upon retirement, Henry relocated to the North Coast of Oregon, where he established himself as a commercial razor clam digger until he was well into his 83rd year.
Henry was loved and admired by many family members and friends.
Henry is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his daughter, Jeanne, and her two children, Krystal and Kevin; his son, Bobby, his wife, Kathy, and their children; Carol’s brother, John; numerous nieces and nephews; and his grandchildren.
Henry was preceded in death by his mother, Josephine; father, Henry Sr.; brother, Charles; and sister, Sarah.
There will be a small service with immediate family.
