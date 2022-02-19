Henry L. Sjoblom passed away Jan. 27, 2022, surrounded by family. He was 83 years old.
Henry was born in Turku, Finland, in 1938, and immigrated to the U.S. in 1949 with his parents and brother. They settled in Astoria, and became citizens in 1957, the same year Henry graduated from Astoria High School.
He graduated from Portland State University in 1963, where he met and married his wife, Mary Jane. They settled in Oak Grove, and raised two daughters.
Henry is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Jane; their two daughters, Marja Sjoblom and Liisa Sjoblom; his grandson, Matti Sjoblom-Chambers and his wife, Lexie Ching; his brother, Kai Sjoblom; his sister, Linda Nelson; and their respective families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Toivo and Katri Sjoblom.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Feb. 26 at the Milwaukie Portland Elks Lodge No. 142.
