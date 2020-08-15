Astoria
Oct. 28, 1933 — June 2, 2020
Herbert Kaul, 86, passed away peacefully at Clatsop Care Memory Community in Warrenton on June 2, 2020.
Herbert was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Highmore, South Dakota, to parents Julius Kaul and Ida Wieser. He grew up on a farm in Scotland, South Dakota, with his four brothers, Edwin, Ervin, Robert and Clifford, and one sister, Irene.
In 1952, after graduating from Scotland High School, Herb joined the Navy, where he spent four years. He served on the USS Kearserge, an aircraft carrier stationed in Guam, as well as at Tongue Point in Astoria, Oregon. He received a National Defense Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal.
After the Navy, Herb spent 29 years as a logger with Crown Zellerbach starting in 1956 alongside his brothers, Ervin and Robert. He also worked for Hopkes Logging in Tillamook, Oregon, and Longview Fiber in Clatskanie, Oregon, where he retired in 1995.
Herbie married Annie Gronnel on May 23, 1963, and they lived in Astoria, Oregon. Annie Kaul had a son, Bill Larremore. Then Herbie and Annie had a daughter, Kimberlee Kaul.
Herbie and Annie were happily married for 49 years. Annie passed on Oct. 21, 2013. Bill passed on May 23, 2014.
Herbie is survived by his daughter, Kimberlee Kaul, of Astoria, Oregon, and her partner, Donnie Reaves, from Anniston, Alabama, who became Herbie’s best friend in his last years. Herbie gained a granddaughter, Megan Reaves Gattis, from Kilgore, Texas; these two truly enjoyed being around each other. Megan always kept Herbie smiling, laughing and even dancing.
Herb always enjoyed spending time with his family, clam digging, fishing, hunting, tinkering, chopping wood, camping and going to church. Herb was a man of faith who was humble, shy, generous and loyal.
His memory will be cherished and kept alive in the hearts of those who loved him and got to experience his infectious smile. He will be deeply missed by his family and all who knew him.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2020, at Ocean View Cemetery, 575 18th St. in Warrenton, Oregon.
Kimberlee and Donnie would like to thank the staff at Clatsop Care Health District’s memory care center for the outstanding, loving care they gave to Herbie.
Please send memorial donations to Clatsop Care's memory center in Warrenton.
