Astoria
Sept. 10, 1969 — May 9, 2022
On May 9, 2022, Hiram Sydney Kalino Cho Jr., our beloved husband, father, son, brother, cousin and friend, passed away unexpectedly at the age of 52 at his home in Astoria.
He will be terribly missed by his family and friends, but also by the community of Astoria, which he has grown to love and call home for the last 40 years.
Hiram Kalino Cho Jr. (aka “Puggy Boy”) was born on Sept. 10, 1969, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Sonja (Larsen) Yanagawa and Hiram Kalino Cho Sr. He grew up in the heart of Kalihi, before moving to Astoria with his mother, stepfather and siblings in 1981.
Some of his fondest and most treasured memories were of weekends spent with his cousins at his grandparents’ home, swimming and camping at the beach, and running with his friends from Kuhio Park Terrace.
Hiram’s childhood experiences built a solid foundation of the importance of faith and family, and established a deep pride in his Hawaiian heritage and culture, which would guide him his entire life.
After moving to Astoria, Hiram attended Lewis and Clark Elementary School, Astoria Middle School and Astoria High School, where he was known as an accomplished artist and athlete and for his bigger than life smile and friendly presence that made him a friend to everyone.
“Hicho,” as his friends affectionately called him, was probably most remembered in his youth for the endless hours he spent playing basketball at Peter Pan park, at Tapiola Pool, and announcing Babe Ruth baseball games.
Hiram was a proud alumni and graduate of the Astoria High School Class of 1987, and proudly and passionately followed and supported Astoria High School athletics. Following high school, he went to work at Astoria Seafood, before joining the Pacific Seafood family, where he had worked for over 30 years at the time of his passing.
His love, loyalty and dedication to Pacific Seafood, and to the fishing industry, was respected by many, and he came to truly consider the team members at Pacific Seafood his work family. He had tremendous respect for, and was grateful to work with, Frank Dulcich and Mike Brown at Pacific Seafood, whom he valued as leaders, mentors and friends.
Hiram had a lifelong passion for music, football and basketball and the movies. He was an avid “Star Wars” fan, and a lifelong fan of the New York Jets and Philadelphia 76ers. After high school, Hiram continued to play basketball on many local tournament and city league teams, and played alongside his best friend, Gary Danzl who, along with his wife and children, became Hiram’s family.
Hiram met his forever love, Melissa Linder, in July 2008, and they began to build a life together along with son, Ryan. The couple married in 2018, in Hawaii, surrounded by close family and friends.
Hiram was a proud husband, father, brother and uncle and found much joy in spending time with his family, coaching and attending Ryan’s sporting events, and staying connected with his Hawaiian family and attending his family reunions on the Big Island.
Hiram’s middle name, Kalino, means bright or brilliant one, and it is clear that he personified the “mana” or “spirit energy” of his name, as he lit up this world with his larger than life smile and positive energy. Hiram was honored to be able to carry on this important tradition in his own family, choosing his nephew Ethan’s Hawaiian name Keli’i, or chief, when he was born.
Hiram had a heart for people, and was a true friend and supporter to many. It was clear to everyone that Hiram’s love and loyalty to his career was second only to the incredible love and devotion he had for God, his family and his friends. His passing has left a huge hole for the family, friends and community that loved him so dearly, but also an incredible legacy of faith, love and friendship.
Hiram was preceded in death by his mother and father, and will be missed by all of the lives he touched, but most especially by his family: wife, Melissa Linder-Cho, and son, Ryan Stenblom, of Astoria; his stepfather, Richard Yanagawa, of Kirkland, Washington, his brother, Stewart Makai (Erica), of Eugene, sister, Lorraine Yanagawa (Aaron), and nephew, Ethan Gardner, of Kirkland; brothers, Morgan Cho and Toby Cho, of California; his mother-in-law, Debbie Inman, brother-in-law, Jeremy Linder (Kallie), and nephew and niece, Jameson and Madalyn Linder, all of Astoria; as well as numerous members of the Cho, Larsen and Yanagawa families and many, many treasured friends.
A celebration of Hiram’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on June 25 at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds, followed by a private family service on the Big Island of Hawaii.
Hiram’s family has set up an account Wauna Federal Credit Union, which will be used to provide scholarships and fund memorial service projects in his memory. All proceeds collected in Hiram’s memory will be matched by Pacific Seafood.