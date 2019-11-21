Oakridge
July 2, 1987 — Nov. 15, 2019
Holly Mae Coontz died in a car accident on Nov. 15, 2019.
She is survived by her husband, Phillip Coontz; her two children, Lilly and Ryder; and her mother, Sharon J. Boring.
Holly grew up in Astoria.
She loved music, dance and the outdoors. She moved to Eugene to attend school, and she and her husband eventually settled in nearby Oakridge.
Holly worked as a caregiver and spent all of her free time with her kids.
A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Astoria on Saturday at 1 p.m.
A GoFundMe page has been set up at gofundme.com/f/v7srs to help her family with final expenses.
