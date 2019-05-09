Warrenton
March 1, 1964 — May 2, 2019
Hubert C. Thompson Jr. of Warrenton, Oregon, crossed over May 2, 2019, at age 55.
God saw you getting weary, the hill too steep to climb, he put his arms around you and whispered peace be thine.
Surrounded by love, Bert passed away quietly with his sister by his side. He joined his parents, Hugh and Doris Thompson, and sister, Michelle Thompson, who preceded him to heaven.
Born in Oregon City, Oregon, on March 1, 1964, to Doris Jean “Groom” and Hubert “Hugh” Thompson, Bert spent a short portion of his life in Oregon City before moving to Warrenton in 1965. He spent many years of dedicated work in the fishing industry, and also worked as a bartender and a welder.
His passion was playing pool, a game of darts, hunting, fishing, video games and being with family and friends, especially his niece, Maegan Clark, and nephew, Michael Clark, who he wholeheartedly adored.
Bert was always willing to fillet a fish for anyone and did so with pride.
A son, brother, uncle and friend to many — all of whom he cherished and loved.
We thank you for all the unconditional love you gave, the hugs, the smiles, the laughter and all the memories to cherish.
Surviving are his sisters, Tamara Malcolm, of Warrenton, and Joni Clark, of Juneau, Alaska; brother-in-laws, Daune Malcolm, of Warrenton, and Kenneth Clark, of Mukilteo, Washington; and his niece, Maegan Clark, of Seattle, Washington, and nephew, Michael Clark of Seattle, Washington.
A celebration of life will be held at the Iredale Inn, 159 South Main Ave., Warrenton, OR., on Saturday May 11, 2019 at 3 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
