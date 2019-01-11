Seaside
Aug. 9, 1990 — Dec. 23, 2018
Ian Scot Monroe, 28, died Dec. 23, 2018, at Oregon Health and Science University after suffering critical brain damage from a tragic accident.
Ian was born Aug. 9, 1990, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He lived in Las Vegas, Nevada, San Diego, California, and Seaside, Oregon.
Ian attended Seaside High School and then completed his training in firefighting with the Oregon Department of Forestry on May 16, 2012. He earned two Certificates of Achievement for fighting the wildfires of 2012 and 2013.
Ian loved to travel, and also worked in California as a commercial painter. He loved surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, skim boarding, biking, music and dancing. Ian had a wonderful zest for life, and a remarkable talent of making others feel good. He was brilliant, kind, compassionate, loyal, humble, understanding, generous and loving — all wrapped up with a quick wit and great sense of humor.
With his beautiful smile and sparkling eyes, he would say, "Has anyone told you today how beautiful you are?" and would never say goodbye without saying "I love you." His contagious laughter, joy and love will be greatly missed. Ian is a shining star that belongs to God and heaven now.
Ian is survived by his parents, Karen and Bradley Monroe; maternal grandmother, Isabella Smith; paternal grandmother, Harriet Monroe; Aunt Bobbie Smith; Uncle Hugh Smith Jr.; Aunt Carla and Uncle Jim Kirby; Uncle Steve Monroe; and cousins, Isabella, Natasha, Sterling, Andrew, James, Mathew, Mike, Paul and Peter.
Ian is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Hugh L. Smith, and paternal grandfather, Carlos Monroe.
Ian would love to have your presence at his celebration of life on Jan. 12, 2019, at 1:11 p.m., at the Bob Chisolm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A, Seaside, OR., 97138.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.