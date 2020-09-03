Corvallis
May 30, 1943 — Aug. 28, 2020
Ida Fay (McAlister) Curtis was born in Astoria, Oregon, on May 30, 1943. She attended Knappa High School and then went on to nursing school.
She graduated as a licensed practical nurse in 1963. She belonged to the LPN Nursing Association, serving in many positions, including president.
Over the years she was appointed by the governor of Oregon to serve on the Oregon State Board of Nursing, where she served two terms. She was also appointed to serve on the National Nursing Advisory Committee, where she served until her retirement in 2003.
She loved nursing, and her favorite was working in pediatrics. She was very proud to be a nurse.
Her hobbies included spending time at their cabin on the river, going out in their boat, fishing, flower gardening and watching her grandchildren play sports, along with Oregon State University sports.
She married Gary Curtis in the fall of 1961 and had two children, a son, Ted, and a daughter, Lisa.
She is survived by her husband, Gary; her son, Ted, his wife, Heide, and their two children, Tyler and Kailee; her daughter, Lisa, her husband, Rob, and their two children, Levi and Courtney; and a sister, Adelia Hofeld, and her husband, Eric.
Her last year was spent in a memory care facility in Corvallis, Oregon.
Graveside services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Prairie Cemetery in Knappa, Oregon.
There will be a reception to follow at the Svensen Grange Hall.
Please visit hughesransom.com to leave messages of condolence.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.