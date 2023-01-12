Irene Chu Lin Siu Jue was born in Honolulu on Feb. 7, 1931, to Francis Siu and Frances Bernice Lau Siu, and was the younger sister to Steven, Grace and Frances. She was raised with extended family in the Honolulu area, including her cousin Robert “Puigie” Wong.
She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Honolulu in 1949, and graduated from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, in 1953 with a teaching degree. She began her teaching career at McKinley School in Stockton.
In the early 1960s, she moved to San Francisco to teach at Sir Frances Drake School, where she met her lifelong friend, Mary Wong. She joined Square and Circle, a club for young, ambitious and philanthropic Chinese women.
In 1964, she answered the phone when a young, divorced dentist from Astoria called for a dinner date. In November 1967, Duane and Irene married and she moved to Astoria, where she remained until her passing.
In Astoria, Irene found comfort first in the American Association of University Women, where she hosted many parties. Irene and Duane took cooking classes from James Beard at Seaside High School, and remained active in the local cooking scene. Additionally, they took cooking classes in France and Italy. They traveled extensively to Asia, Europe and South America.
Irene was active in her local PEO sisterhood chapter. She is remembered for delivering Meals on Wheels, playing bridge, quilting and for being loving, welcoming, witty and always willing to serve.
Irene passed away peacefully in Warrenton on Dec. 23, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Duane.
She is survived by her stepson, Keith Jue (Jeanne); daughter, Meredith Jue; and grandchildren, Julia Jue, Jackson Jue, Terra Troute and Alexa Troute.
A private family service was held in Honolulu per Irene’s wishes.
