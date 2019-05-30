Seaside
June 11, 1924 — May 3, 2019
Our beloved mother, Irene Harrowitz, passed away suddenly and peacefully on May 3, 2019.
Born Irene Subotnick in Portland, she received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Washington, married Irwin Harrowitz, and then settled in Portland. A few years ago, she happily made her in-laws’ home in Seaside her permanent residence.
She made many friends in the world of her favorite game, bridge. She was vibrant, witty and outgoing all of her life, up until her last moments on this earth.
She leaves behind her daughters, Sharon Crapko, of Seaside, and Nancy Harrowitz, of Boston; a son-in-law, August Watters, of Boston; grandchildren, Barb Close, of Los Angeles, and Hannah and Joseph Haller, of Boston; as well as many cousins in Portland.
She was preceded in death by Irwin Harrowitz (1919-2002); and by her son, Michael Harrowitz (1951-1986).
One of a kind, her humor and her zest for life will not soon be forgotten. May her memory be for a blessing.
