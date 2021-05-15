Rancho Mirage, California
June 29, 1926 — March 24, 2021
Our beloved mother, Irene Helen (Sutkowski) Hall, passed away at her son’s home in Portland on March 24, 2021, at the age of 94. Irene passed peacefully in her family’s arms before joining Bill in heaven.
Many of Irene’s past birthdays had been spent surrounded by family and friends on the Nehalem River, with camping, kayaking and watching her many family members and friends enjoy the outdoors together. Mom’s family was her passion.
She was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on June 29, 1926, to Herman and Jennie Sutkowski. Irene was the third of their five daughters. The family moved to Astoria when she was 9, with a transfer of her father, a millwright, at Pillsbury Mills.
Irene met and married Billy Hall during his military service in Astoria. They were married Nov. 17, 1945. Much love and devotion went into their 67-plus wonderful years together. Irene worked in the home raising their children, while also filling the role of Bill’s secretary.
She was a devoted member of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Astoria, St. Mary’s Cathedral in Portland and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Palm Desert, California.
She volunteered with the PTA for many years, and was a den mother for Boy Scouts, along with being troop leader for the Brownies and Girl Scouts.
Irene has lived with her son, Billy, in Rancho Mirage, California, and Portland since the passing of Bill on Sept. 19, 2013. Billy gave her a beautiful life, and cared for her day in and day out with such compassion and love.
Irene’s neighbors in both homes looked forward to seeing her out on her daily walks. They were always rewarded by a smile and a wave. In the Pearl District of Portland, the shop owners would come out their doors and give Irene a high five every lap she made around the block.
She was often seen pushing her walker with a grandchild getting “a free ride.” Mom was known well in the many restaurants Billy brought her to; her personality earned her VIP care at each and every one of them.
Bill and Irene raised their five children in Astoria, in the home Irene’s father, Herman, and Bill built together; adding on each time a new child was born to the family. They ended up with a large house, built of love.
Their family was left with loving memories of family gatherings and holidays, good friends, neighbors and many, many years of water skiing and camping trips. Many of them were in the rain.
Bill and Irene loved to dance at the Elks and, in the evenings, all around their home. The couple traveled to many countries; trips Bill earned as top salesman with State Farm.
They logged many miles in their RV, traveling around the country. Many years were spent together wintering in Palm Springs, California. As a young couple, they would love to sneak up to Clark’s Confectionery for an occasional soda or a malt.
Irene’s contagious smile and wink of her eye will always be remembered by her children, Sandee (Pat) Killion, Linda (Bill) Rice, Mike (Barb) Hall, Billy Hall Jr. and Lisa (Scott) Rygg.
Her 12 grandchildren, Chris, Jeff, Matt, Missy, Nick, Megan, Brooke, Ashley, Keeley, Tim, Andy and Kyle; 18 great-grandchildren, Sean, Kenny, Ryain, Bradey, Tanner, Madison, Drew, Jackson, Natalie, Blake, Kason, Tatum, Mikai, Ava, Ruby, Nora, Rainier and McKinley; and two great-great-grandchildren, Charlie and Macy.
Irene’s two sisters, Margaret Olsen and Patsy Hudson; and several nieces, nephews and beloved friends.
Irene was preceded in death by her husband, Billy, and two older sisters, Lillian Hreha and Frannie Farris.
A rosary and memorial mass will be said for Irene at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Portland at a later date. Irene was lovingly laid to rest beside Bill at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.
We treasured and admired our mother for her love and kindness, granted to each and every one of us. We were all blessed that God gave us the best mother and grandmother.
We will love you till the end of time: Mom and Dad — Grandma and Boompa.
