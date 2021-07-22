Irving “Irv” Bernard Iverson passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021, from complications following a short illness. He was 88.
Irving was born on March 4, 1933, in Astoria, to Thomas A. and Myrtle Johnson Iverson. He was the second child of seven.
Irv graduated from Astoria High School in 1951. After graduation, he attended Oregon State University, receiving his bachelor’s degree in food technology in 1955.
In 1956, Irv married his lifelong companion, Marianne Hauke, of Astoria. Shortly after, he served in Korea, where he was the company commander of the 512th Engineering Company of the 36th U.S. Army Engineer Group.
After returning to the states, the Iverson family expanded with the birth of sons, David, in 1959, and Daniel, in 1961. During this time, Irv worked for the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the Salem area.
He then returned to college and received his teaching credentials from Western Oregon University (Oregon College of Education at the time), and taught elementary school in the Salem area from 1962 until his retirement in 1985.
During the summer breaks while teaching, Irv also fished commercially in Bristol Bay, Alaska, from 1963 to 1981.
In 1987, the Iversons retired to Seaside, where they began their 18-year adventure of remodeling homes and creating Iverson Vacation Rentals. During this time, winters were spent in Mexico, Yuma, Arizona, and Cathedral City, California.
In 2009, they moved back to Salem, residing in west Salem’s Salemtowne.
Irv is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Marianne, and their two sons, David, of Salem, and Daniel, of Cascade Locks. He is also survived by his brother, Rod (Patricia), of Lake Oswego, and his many nieces and nephews.
His eldest brother, Mervin, died at birth in 1931; his sister, Nora Jean, died as a toddler in 1944; his sister, Arlene, died in 1980; his sister, Corrine, died in 2010; and his youngest brother, Tom, died in 2019.
